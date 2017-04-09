APLD Garden Tour in LA A Watershed Approach to Landscape Design



Spend a gorgeous spring day in Los Angeles wandering through beautiful and inspiring gardens designed by APLD members that demonstrate a new wave in landscape design. The watershed approach follows state agency mandates to improve water management practices, reduce green waste, and sequester carbon.

Come see how you can make a difference by cultivating healthy living soil, using rainwater as a resource, planting climate-appropriate plants, and using efficient irrigation. These landscapes promote a sense of place, provide financial and environmental benefits, and contribute to healthy neighborhoods and communities. Designers, knowledgeable docents, and homeowners will be present to answer your questions about these unique and sustainable gardens.

Hours: 9:30am to 4pm

