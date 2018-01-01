Become a Member of Pacific Horticulture Society

We believe in the power of gardens to enrich people’s lives and inspire environmental stewardship.

A strong voice for West Coast gardeners since 1976, Pacific Horticulture Society is a community of avid gardeners who are passionate about exploring the many facets of garden making and creating nature-friendly environments.

Join our community to keep up with our latest content, in print and online, and youâ€™ll also receive discounts on our superior educational programs and inspiring garden events, as well as reduced pricing on international and domestic PHS tours.

In everything we do, our goal is to foster curiosity and respect for natural systemsâ€”pollinators and insects, the preservation of healthy soil, and the impact of a changing climate. Our contributors are knowledgeable, experienced, and have their hands in the dirt.