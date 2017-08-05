Bella Madrona

Pure Pleasure

By: Lorene Edwards Forkner, editor
A bountiful border filled with perennials and shrubs at Bella Madrona. Photo: Lorene Edwards Forkner

Join PHS for an afternoon at Bella Madrona, August 5, 2017, 2 to 5pm. Registration information here.

Bella Madrona is a pleasure garden. Named for the towering madrones on the five-acre site, the garden is located southwest of Portland in Sherwood, Oregon. Planting began in 1980 and over the years several distinct garden rooms have evolved; some are intimately enclosed by hedges, others inhabit expansive open space. Plant-filled sunny borders give way to verdant green shade. Recycled, rusty bits mark a pathway that wanders along a stream; there’s even a secret forest walk populated with quirky garden gnomes. The romantic landscape was celebrated in “The Gardens of Sampson & Beasley,” Pink Martini’s lyrical ode to a moonlit garden. Now 37 years old, the recently refreshed mature garden possesses a sense of place that is, to many visitors, alluring, eccentric, and magical.

Companionable seating is staged throughout the gardens of Bella Madrona. Photo: Lorene Edwards Forkner

Throughout Bella Madrona a recurring motif of paired chairs hospitably invite visitors to settle in and linger in its personality-infused spaces. Suitably, this oh-so-sociable garden has hosted numerous parties, weddings, and benefits. Next month, Bella Madrona’s owner, Geof Beasley along with PHS board members Loree Bohl and Bob Hyland, will hold an Open Garden Event to benefit Pacific Horticulture Society. Those who have the pleasure of visiting do not soon forget this exceptional garden. We hope to see you there.

Architectural portals lure visitors into the Bella Madrona woodland garden. Photo: Lorene Edwards Forkner

One of Bella Madrona’s eccentric occupants in the woodland. Photo: Lorene Edwards Forkner

Seating throughout the garden welcomes visitors to Bella Madrona to relax and stay. Photo: Lorene Edwards Forkner

Rusty artifacts and found objects accent gravel pathways that weave throughout the garden’s different planting areas. Photo: Lorene Edwards Forkner

