Join PHS for an afternoon at Bella Madrona, August 5, 2017, 2 to 5pm. Registration information here

Bella Madrona is a pleasure garden. Named for the towering madrones on the five-acre site, the garden is located southwest of Portland in Sherwood, Oregon. Planting began in 1980 and over the years several distinct garden rooms have evolved; some are intimately enclosed by hedges, others inhabit expansive open space. Plant-filled sunny borders give way to verdant green shade. Recycled, rusty bits mark a pathway that wanders along a stream; there’s even a secret forest walk populated with quirky garden gnomes. The romantic landscape was celebrated in “The Gardens of Sampson & Beasley,” Pink Martini’s lyrical ode to a moonlit garden. Now 37 years old, the recently refreshed mature garden possesses a sense of place that is, to many visitors, alluring, eccentric, and magical.

Throughout Bella Madrona a recurring motif of paired chairs hospitably invite visitors to settle in and linger in its personality-infused spaces. Suitably, this oh-so-sociable garden has hosted numerous parties, weddings, and benefits. Next month, Bella Madrona’s owner, Geof Beasley along with PHS board members Loree Bohl and Bob Hyland, will hold an Open Garden Event to benefit Pacific Horticulture Society. Those who have the pleasure of visiting do not soon forget this exceptional garden. We hope to see you there.