“Like people everywhere, and perhaps more than most, city dwellers want and need gardens and growing things.” – Lynden B. Miller

From the Editor,

Every time I claim that my garden will be the end of me I cringe. Our 60- by 130-foot city lot—and there’s a house on it—isn’t large by any measure. That is until the beds need weeding and mulching, the pleached crabapple hedge needs pruning (again), and tired summer plantings need to be cleared away to make room for fresh crops.

Don’t get me wrong— my garden life isn’t all work and no play. Hardly! From providing armfuls of cut flowers for our daughter’s recent wedding to a cozy shelter and fire pit where we host our annual winter Solstice bonfire, this tiny city plot anchors my days.

Even the smallest garden plot lives much larger than its physical footprint. The upcoming Winter 2018 issue of Pacific Horticulture explores urban gardens and green space in our cities.

The Gottlieb Native Garden in Beverly Hills

Urban Habitat Parks

Sacramento’s Growing Urban Ag Movement

Northwest Flower & Garden Show, 30 years

The Curious Plantsman looks at Broadleaf Ferns

Through the Lens: San Diego Botanical Garden

The Working Gardener: Ruth Bancroft Garden

City Trees

– and more

