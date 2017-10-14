Drama in the Garden A benefit for Pacific Horticulture in the garden of Patrick Anderson

Patrick Anderson refers to the jostle of aloes, cacti, and euphorbias planted in his garden as a “dry jungle.” Punctuated by a collection of exuberant sculpture and outdoor art, the dramatic desert landscape sweeps over and spills down a half-acre hillside. Arched redwood bridges cross a rock-strewn dry streambed and gravel paths wend among colorful and textural plantings. A tile-roofed pavilion at the top of the slope, an architectural focal point and shaded retreat, offers another perspective for viewing the intricacies of the sculptural landscape playing out below.

Since purchasing the two-acre property in 1988, Patrick and his partner Les Olsen have transformed the original landscape—once dominated by ice plant, citrus trees and “gas station plants”—into the spectacular and immersive landscape that it is today.

You are invited to visit this remarkable garden in Fallbrook, California on Saturday, October 14, 2017. Click here for details and registration information This open garden event is hosted by PHS board member Princess Norman and is a fundraiser in support of Pacific Horticulture.

Pacific Horticulture believes in the power of beautiful gardens to enrich life and inspire environmental stewardship. With your support, we can continue to engage readers, provide resources, and foster nature-friendly landscape practices.