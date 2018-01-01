www.gardenshow.com. The 2018 Northwest Flower & Garden Festival is February 7–11 at the Washington State Convention Center. This year’s theme is “Garden Party.” For more information, visit

Fair, expo, frolic—call it what you will, but the word “show” simply doesn’t do justice to the largest West Coast gathering that encompasses everything gardening and horticulture. Every February, just as the gray skies of the Pacific Northwest are getting arduous, the Northwest Flower & Garden Show takes over the fourth floor of the Washington State Convention Center in downtown Seattle and buzzes with color. This year is the show’s 30th anniversary, and to celebrate the event is embracing a name change from “Show” to “Festival.”

Since 2010, family-owned O’Loughlin Trade Shows has carried on the passion started by the show’s founder, Duane Kelly. When asked what the show’s 30th anniversary means to him, show producer Terry O’Loughlin replied, “It means tradition. [The show] is a yearly event that brings families and friends together. We are busy people, but the show allows us to give ourselves pause and, to quote a phrase, ‘stop and smell the roses’.”

The Northwest Flower & Garden Festival aims to influence an emerging generation of gardeners by staying on the pulse of new garden trends, ideas, and styles, as well as making sure seasoned gardeners enjoy five festivity-filled days packed with expert speakers, new plants, and unusual garden finds.

A highly coordinated team works year ‘round to execute an event of this magnitude. They know that to survive, they must seek ways to progress and change—much as a real garden does.

Sharing, learning, and discovery.

Show themes encourage continuity in the display gardens and throughout the event. Garden Wars, a lively competition filled with exciting challenges—one-handed gardening, disrupting the other team, and other hilarities—began in 2015; since that time, the event has raised more than $23,000 for charitable causes including pancreatic cancer research and support for domestic violence coalitions. Last year’s spin-off, Container Wars, was equally well received. Following the popularity of Garden Wars and Container Wars, Floral Wars will take center stage in 2018 in response to the growing Slow Flowers movement emphasizing the production and use of local and sustainably grown flowers.

Other features have evolved to fit the current demands of gardening in small, urban spaces. City Living displays, staged on the Convention Center Sky Bridge spanning Pike Street, offer practical ideas and inspiration for condo and balcony gardening. The Vintage Garden Market inspires repurposing and creativity in blending old and new décor for indoor and outdoor use. Foodies can savor the flavors of the garden in the Tasting Corner, with crafted herbal cocktails, wine, and live music surrounded by garden displays.

From nouveau to traditional, the Northwest Flower & Garden Festival celebrates 30 years of garden inspiration and connecting people to the outdoors.