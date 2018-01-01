I think the plants speak for themselves…

Last January, PHS member Jacqui Bally emailed me to express gratitude for the inspiration and resources she gathered while attending several past PHS programs in both San Diego County and Santa Barbara. “In particular, the Santa Barbara/Montecito tour was excellent in helping me make informed fire safe choices for my half-acre garden.”

In early December 2017, the Creek fire, a firestorm that erupted in Kagel Canyon just north of Los Angeles, swept through her neighborhood. “Ours was the only [home] in our neighborhood of seven houses that didn’t burn to the ground.” A reprieve Jacqui credits to her fire-safe landscaping plant choices.

Jacqui sent me the following photos along with a note: “I think the plants speak for themselves—and that’s what Pacific Horticulture is all about.”