International Folk Art Festival Santa Fe: Gardens, Art & Cuisine with Pacific Horticulture

The recent PHS tour to Santa Fe was a hit as we toured private gardens and got an intimate behind-the-scenes look at the life of Georgia O’Keeffe. Our group enjoyed a day trip to Taos and savored a delightful (and delicious) evening at the Santa Fe school of cooking. In addition to all of the above, our upcoming return to the desert Southwest in July 2018 is timed to include the fabulous International Folk Art Market.

“For three days each July, the world is at home in Santa Fe as folk artists and folk art lovers unite in ideals of community sustainability, empowerment, and well-being.” International Folk Art Alliance

For centuries Santa Fe has been an international crossroads of culture and commerce. Since it began in 2004, the International Folk Art Market has become a vital point of connection in a globalized world, a place where humanity and the handmade triumphs over mass-production. The Market, the largest event of its kind in the world, features more than 180 artists from 60 countries. Offerings are carefully curated to represent the highest quality folk art made in the world today by individual artists, family enterprises, and community artist cooperatives. We’ll discover a dazzling array of handmade crafts, textures, and designs including textiles, jewelry, beadwork, basketry, woodcarvings, ceramics, rugs, glass and metalwork, sculpture, and more.

Judith Espinar, co-founder of the event says, “Seeing these cultural treasures and meeting the artists creates a connectivity that stirs the heart, opens the mind, and invites us to speak a single language. Through folk art, hope grows and understanding spreads across the world.”

To learn more about the festival check out this short video from CBS Sunday Morning.

PHS Santa Fe tour July 11-17, 2018 For a complete itinerary and more details about the tour visit Sterling Tours Ltd, call 619 299 3010 x10, or email cheryl@sterlingtoursltd.com.