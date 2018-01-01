A Photographer Looks at San Diego Botanic Garden Through the Lens Saxon Holt is a professional garden photographer who contributes regularly to Pacific Horticulture and is widely published in books such as Hardy Succulents, The… More From This Author By: Saxon Holt

San Diego is one of those Pacific cities blessed with a year-round growing climate. There is always something looking spectacular in almost any garden. So I went to San Diego Botanic Garden (SDBG) in early March with open eyes looking to be inspired and to make some pictures.

Occasionally I see a cork oak (Quercus suber) used as a specimen tree in any number of well-considered summer-dry gardens, but in the Mediterranean where this tree is native there are forests of them. Somehow I doubt their native understory is anything like this grove at SDBG.

The Undersea Succulent Garden designed and created by Jeff Moore is a permanent fixture at SDBG. I saw the garden when it was first installed but I didn’t anticipate being so taken with the fantastical succulent landscape now that it has matured. The shapes and textures blend with ease and make picture taking a breeze.

I don’t think I had ever seen a pygmy date palm (Phoenix roebelenii var. reasoneri) growing in a garden, which I say as much to show my ignorance of palms as the fact that these palms are tropical and need more water than most of the gardens I frequent. Nonetheless, after seeing this gorgeous cluster, I will not easily forget its name or stop lusting for a garden where I could make this happen.

Tip: This photo was made with my 70 – 200 zoom lens at f:22 on my tripod for good depth of field so that I could compress the textures and create a composition where fully two thirds of the frame are the feathery palm fronds. Fortunately, I was able to back down a pathway in the garden that allowed me to use the zoom lens; otherwise, if I wanted to include this much of the foliage, I would have been too close to the trees which would have forced me to see the distraction of bright sky behind them.

