30 years of Observing Oaks at Stanford Dave Muffly is an ISA Board-Certified Master Arborist on the Canopy board of directors. A Stanford-trained mechanical engineer, he practices…

Performance of oaks, both existing and test-planted, as determined by former Apple Senior Arborist Dave Muffly. Please see www.oaktopia.org for more information on and photographs of many of the trees listed below.

Superior Performance

Quercus agrifolia– the most common native tree by far, but narrowly adapted endemic vulnerable to climate disrupution

Q. castaneifolia – potent, large oaks that need to be selected for growth habit and clean winter leaf drop

Q. cerris– selected for mildew-resistant taxa and clean winter leaf drop

Q. engelmannii– consistent performance of species and taxa, moderate size, generally upright growth, climate change adaptive replacement for locally-faltering Q. douglasii

Q. lobata – must be nursery selected for powdery mildew resistance and growth habit in nursery

Q. macrocarpa – close relative to Q. lobata, must be selected for powdery mildew resistance, bewildering array of taxa

Q. trojana – smaller, highly drought resistant oak with upright growth habit, but can make large acorns

Good Performance

Quercus calliprinos– handles harshest condition, viciously spiny leaves, shrubby growth

Q. canbyi – promising moderate size oak with attractive winter color, not for harsh sites

Q. gambelii – closest natural relative to Q. lobata but smaller, must be selected for powdery mildew resistance

Q. shumardii – must be selected in nursery for clean winter leaf drop, oversize basal flare

Adequate Performance

Quercus polymorpha– late fall new growth often killed by low temperatures, variable winter leaf drop

Q. nigra – variable chlorosis resistance, weak branch attachments, slow growth, lack of drought resistance

Q. coccinea– hold dead leaves in winter until maturity, oversize basal flare, lack of drought resistance

Variable Performance

Quercus ithaburensis– true Q. ithanburensisis a solid performer, but most available seed is hybridized and variable

Q. lobata– staggering variability in powdery mildew resistance and growth habit, with good trees fantastic and bad ones tragic

Compromised Performance

Quercus robur – sooty mold on all specimens observed throughout Bay Area

Q. robur fastigata – controversial growth habit, hold dead leaves in winter

Q. x sargenti – hybrid with Q. robur. Good growth but consistent sooty mold

Q. douglasii– incessant powdery mildew, highly compromised growth, natural seedlings rare

Q. kelloggii– exhibit a wide variety of leaf diseases when grown outside native range

Q. chrysolepsis– not a survivor species on valley floor – all historical specimens planted died young

Q. palustris– prone to severe chlorosis, hold dead leaves in winter, typically very short-lived

Q. turbinella hybrids – prone to severe powdery mildew