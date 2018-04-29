American Garden School Learn from the Pros

Kate Frey and Christa Moné created American Garden School (AGS) to provide gardeners in the U.S. with a quality education. All classes are based on practically applied horticultural and agricultural science, combined with professional techniques the founders have used for years in a variety of domestic and international landscape settings. Drought tolerant plantings, sustainable practices, and fire-safe landscaping courses are designed to help West Coast gardeners create successful and beautiful gardens.

Frey and Moné aspire to be the go-to garden school for comprehensive, practical, and fun garden learning for homeowners, garden enthusiasts, landscape practitioners, school gardens, and small-scale farmers. According to the women, “(W)e believe in and promote a system-focused approach, incorporating efficiency, technology, science-based methods, and most importantly, the idea that a garden should bring you joy.”

Two-time Chelsea Flower Show gold medal winner, educator and renowned horticulturist and designer Kate Frey, together with local landscape manager and designer, Christa Moné, bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the venture. Together they are committed to teaching people how to create gardens that are beautiful, creative, healthy, productive, and easy to care for.

Upcoming AGS classes

Landscape Design Intensive

April 29, 2018, from 9:30am to 2:30pm

The Bee-Friendly Garden

June 3, 2018, from 9:30am to 12:30pm

And coming this fall

The Fire-Safe Landscape

Details TBD

Classes are held at Cornerstone Gardens in Sonoma. For complete details and registration information visit www.americangardenschool.com.