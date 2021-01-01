An Overview of Hawai’i’s Cultivated Trees & How to Identify Them with Matt Ritter, Jenn Yost, and Kevin Eckert

Pacific Horticulture is proud to co-sponsor this unique opportunity to get to know Hawai’i’s cultivated trees.

Join us for an evening lecture and in-person tour that will discuss methods and new tools to identify and manage Hawai’i’s cultivated trees. Hawai’i is home to a diversity of trees unlike anywhere else, and the issues surrounding trees are unique. We will outline the most common native, ornamental, and weedy trees and introduce new tools to help participants identify different species and find the right tree for the right place. This presentation will be an evening lecture via Zoom followed by an in-person tree walk on the UH Manoa campus three days later.

Virtual Zoom Lecture: Thursday, June 3rd at 6 PM HST (9 PM PDT)

A recording of the Virtual Lecture will be made available to Pacific Horticulture members unable to attend the live event.

In-Person Tree Walk: Sunday, June 6th at 4 PM HST – UH Manoa Campus, we will meet at Varney Circle.