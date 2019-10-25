Announcing PHS Strategic Plan 2020-2023

Over the past six months, the Pacific Horticulture Society (PHS) Board of Directors and staff have been developing a strategic plan to determine how to increase our impact as a nonprofit and restore PHS to financial health.



Our mission remains the same: to advocate for the power of gardens to enrich lives and inspire environmental stewardship. We’re committed to educating on the role of plants as a nature-based solution for healing the environment through regional expertise and inspiration.



Read the PHS Strategic Plan 2020-2023 to learn how we’re adapting our mission to provide free education to all people, no matter what their personal experience or prior knowledge of gardening, supported by donations from our community.

Your support makes regional horticultural information possible.

Make a one-time contribution or monthly recurring gift. DONATE

Special thanks to the many community members and stakeholders who shared feedback about Pacific Horticulture Society as part of this process.