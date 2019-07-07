Botanical Vistas & Libations A PHS Member Event

Join Pacific Horticulture Society for refreshments and a late afternoon tour of spectacular Bay Area garden, Rancho Diablo.

Inspired by early California tropical, subtropical and desert gardens, Rancho Diablo’s landscape focuses on cactus and other dry succulents, palms, as well as more formal species like tree roses. An extensive and picturesque cactus planting ajoins the 1929 Monterey-style dwelling designed by Lilian Bridgman, a student and friend of Bernard Maybeck, with decorative ceramic tile work by Julia Morgan and others. The Lower Garden, more architectural and formally planned about a large circular lawn, features five larger than life-sized figures cast in concrete in 1917 which once adorned San Francisco’s old Main Library and also fragments of Maybeck’s Palace of Fine Arts.

Sunday, July 7, 2019

5pm – 6:30pm

Rancho Diablo, Lafayette, CA

This is a special event for Pacific Horticulture Society members. Join today!

Not sure if you’re currently a member? Email noah@pacifichorticulture.org or call 510-849-1627 for more information.

Registration is required and space is limited

Dress for outdoors: hat, sunscreen, sturdy walking shoes

This is a private home/garden and wheelchair access may be limited

Garden includes uphill/downhill elevation and stairs

Pets not permitted

Directions will be provided upon registration

Cancellation/refund policy: Space is limited. If you need to cancel your registration please email noah@pacifichorticulture.org and let us know so someone may attend in your place.

