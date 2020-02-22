Desertscaping: Past, Present and the Future A panel on the history and practice of sustainable horticulture in the Coachella Valley and California’s desert regions.

Desertscaping: Past, Present and the Future

Saturday, February 22, 2020

2pm – 3:30pm

Modernism Week CAMP Theater, 575 N Palm Canyon Dr., Palm Springs, CA 92262

Admission: $15. Limited space available, pre-registration suggested.

Register online here

From pre-modern landscapes to the modernism-influenced contemporary gardens of Sunnylands, Palm Springs has long been a leader in arid climate landscape design. Climate appropriate desert gardening, or desertscaping, as it has become known, thrives within this rich local history, and because of the abundance of climate appropriate plants recently available from the nursery trade.

While the sophisticated aesthetic of contemporary desertscaping has broad appeal, in the face of severe climate change impacts, desert adapted gardening techniques will become even more important for water retention during drought, habitat support for struggling migratory birds and other beneficial animals and carbon sequestration through smart planting and soil management.

The panel will include:

Pamela Berstler, Executive Director of Pacific Horticulture Society and manager of G3, Green Gardens Group, an EPA WaterSense Partner and professional certifying organization.

Steven Keylon, landscape historian and the editor of Eden, the Journal of the California Garden & Landscape History Society.

Paul Ortega, providing landscape design services in the Coachella Valley, with a focus on the use of desert appropriate plants and other landscape materials.

Clayton Tschudy, a biologist and the owner of CJT Ecologics, a design firm specializing in habitat and restoration landscape design.

Desertscaping: Past, Present and the Future

Saturday, February 22, 2020

2pm – 3:30pm

Modernism Week CAMP Theater, 575 N Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Admission: $15. Limited space available, pre-registration required.

Register online here

February 13-23, 2020 | Palm Springs, CA

More information and complete schedule

The mission of Modernism Week is to celebrate and foster appreciation of midcentury architecture and design, as well as contemporary thinking in these fields, by encouraging education, preservation and sustainable modern living as represented in the greater Palm Springs area.