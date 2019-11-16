Discover Costa Rica with PHS November 16-24, 2019

Costa Rica: Exotic Flora & Fauna. Join us as we travel to the eco-tourism capital of Central America. One of the most biodiverse countries in the world, Costa Rica boasts cool cloud forests, lush riverbanks, exotic waterfalls, and tropical dry forests.

We will visit private gardens and botanical gardens that support a tremendous density of rare flora and fauna. Highlights of our itinerary include a visit to the Nectandra Cloud Forest Garden.

Flamboyantly colorful hybrid bromeliads are just part of the collection of beautiful tropical plants flourishing in the Thomas Wiedenmann Gardens.

Our tour also includes a boat ride to Casa Orquideas, a beautifully landscaped private island with a tropical garden filled with hundreds of species of ornamental and edible plants.

Sound interesting? Book your Costa Rica adventure today. Complete registration information and itinerary details here.