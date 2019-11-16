Discover Costa Rica with PHS

November 16-24, 2019

Costa Rica: Exotic Flora & Fauna. Join us as we travel to the eco-tourism capital of Central America. One of the most biodiverse countries in the world, Costa Rica boasts cool cloud forests, lush riverbanks, exotic waterfalls, and tropical dry forests.

We will visit private gardens and botanical gardens that support a tremendous density of rare flora and fauna. Highlights of our itinerary include a visit to the Nectandra Cloud Forest Garden.

The Nectandra Cloud Forest. Photo: courtesy of Sterling Tours

Flamboyantly colorful hybrid bromeliads are just part of the collection of beautiful tropical plants flourishing in the Thomas Wiedenmann Gardens.

Hybrid bromeliads at Thomas Wiedenmann Gardens. Photo: courtesy of Sterling Tours

Display gardens at Thomas Wiedenmann Gardens. Photo: courtesy of Sterling Tours

Casa Orquideas. Photo: courtesy of Sterling Tours

Our tour also includes a boat ride to Casa Orquideas, a beautifully landscaped private island with a tropical garden filled with hundreds of species of ornamental and edible plants. 

Sound interesting? Book your Costa Rica adventure today. Complete registration information and itinerary details here.