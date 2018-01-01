Explore New Zealand! Pacific Horticulture Tour - November 15-30, 2018

Join Pacific Horticulture for an expedition to New Zealand. Lloyd Esler, one of New Zealand’s top naturalists, will be our guide to the cultural and natural delights of this fascinating island nation. From Kiwis to kakas, temperate rainforests to glacial valleys, New Zealand posses a rich botanical and natural heritage. Follow link for a detailed itinerary and booking information.

Tour highlights include:

The road to Milford Sound is ranked as one of the finest of all alpine drives in New Zealand with towering mountains, primeval beech forests, and the historic Homer Tunnel with its rockhewn surfaces.

Fiordland National Park was designated a World Heritage Area by the United Nations in 1986, recognized for its “superlative natural phenomena” and “outstanding examples of …the earth’s evolutionary history”.

Ayrlies Garden & Wetlands. From the website: “Situated in the gentle rolling country of east Auckland, Ayrlies is one of New Zealand’s best known gardens. Characterized by sweeping lawns and informal but detailed plantings by ponds and waterways, it has been described as the quintessential New Zealand garden.”

[[Read Garden Traveling—at Home, New Zealand Plants for Southern California, and Hardy New Zealanders for Pacific Northwest Gardens, and Norfolk and Lord Howe Islands in the PHS archives for a look at New Zealand plants closer to home.]]