Take this unique opportunity to support the mission and programming of PHS, and join us for a special day of exploration and learning at Gabilan Ranch, a private cattle ranch outside of San Juan Bautista, CA.

Learn how holistic rangeland management creates healthier grasslands and helps reverse climate change by building soils and drought resilience. Observe first hand how plants have evolved to grow optimally under the existing circumstances of their native environment – foraged by grazers, trampled as herds race to escape predators, benefitting from animal waste, and withstanding summer dry conditions. Leave with an expanded appreciation and understanding of nature’s complex web, and consider how we – as gardeners – can more closely mimic nature in our own landscapes for the benefit of all: plants, planet, and people.

This unique experience is hosted by longtime PHS supporter and board member, Don Baldocchi. Event includes lunch, a brief history of the property, an in-depth discussion about holistic land management with ranch manager, Jeff Mundell, a guided tour of the cattle operation, and hike to the property’s most scenic locations. The day concludes with casual cocktails on the ranch house porch.

PACIFIC HORTICULTURE SOCIETY promotes horticultural and environmental literacy by increasing awareness of how the power of gardens enriches people’s lives and helps heal the planet. Proceeds from this event will help fund PacHort’s programming on cutting-edge horticulture and emerging environmental science and producing the high quality plant-driven content we’re known for.

