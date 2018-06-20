

“I hear and I forget. I see and I remember. I do and I understand.” This profound quote by Confucius sparked the development of a center where people could learn the science and art of horticulture firsthand.

In August 1997, thirteen local gardeners eagerly gathered around an Asian pear tree on a hot day at a small Harvest Faire event in the Fair Oaks Community Garden in Fair Oaks, California. They were there to learn how to increase crop size and reduce pest problems—a tall order for an hour-long talk.

A few yards away, a five-acre field of dried grass, once home to a yearly pumpkin patch, prompted the question: What if we planted a few fruit trees over there, so people can learn about bare-root trees, wide crotch angles, whip grafting, codling moth damage, blight strikes, and the like? How could we make that happen?

The idea for the Fair Oaks Horticulture Center (FOHC) was sparked.

We—a group of University of California Cooperative Extension (UCCE) Master Gardeners of Sacramento County—presented the idea for a 5000-square-foot demonstration orchard to the Board of Directors of the Fair Oaks Recreation & Park District, the property owners. Citing community benefits, permission was granted on the condition that we not request expansion to other parts of the land.

Amid intermittent heavy rains in an El Niño year, we planted the orchard in early 1998. That year our first Harvest Day event focused on growing young fruit trees.

Well, gardeners are rarely content with their existing space when nearby land yearns to be planted. Coverage in The Sacramento Bee attracted hundreds of inquisitive visitors to our fruit tree workshops, inspiring us to plant other edible crops. In September 1999, we proposed a plan to the park board that featured a table grape vineyard, a vegetable garden, and a berry demonstration area. Seeing the growing community interest in gardening, consent was granted and in early 2000 the center expanded to one-half acre.

In the meantime, it was becoming quite clear that the water supply wasn’t sufficient to meet the demands of California farms, cities, fishing interests, and the environment. Landscaping accounted for over half of the water used by households—and most of that water went on lawns. Residents needed to conserve water and they needed information on water conservation techniques and water-efficient plants. In 2003, the last remaining piece of fallow land was identified as the ideal spot for a half-acre water-efficient landscape (WEL) garden.

Virtually all plants installed in the WEL must score either low or very low on the University of California’s Water Use Classification of Landscape Species (WUCOLS) database. WUCOLS ranks the irrigation needs for over 3,500 taxa used in California landscapes. A plant palette of only species with a “very low” ranking is highly water conserving, but also very limiting, so species with a “low” rating were also included. The WEL features both California natives and non-native species.

When the FOHC began, only a handful of small demonstration gardens existed in the greater Sacramento region, and they focused mainly on nature conservation. The center inspired other groups to develop demonstration gardens, as well.

FOHC events and tours

The 20-year success of FOHC is attributed largely to the exceptional level of UCCE Master Gardener engagement. FOHC relies on 19 leadership positions and more than 70 volunteers to maintain the project areas, coordinate events and tours, and manage administrative tasks. Garden visitors immediately appreciate the high level of knowledge and never-ending commitment of our volunteers.

At first, we offered monthly workshops that used canopies, sound systems, chairs, and tables. In 2006, we added open garden times when attendees could learn in a less formal environment and watch the Master Gardeners at work. Our open gardens became so popular that, by 2015, we offered only a single workshop in January, followed by monthly open gardens.

Harvest Day, always the first Saturday in August, is our largest event of the year with attendance usually ranging from 1,500 to 2,000. The event requires seven months of careful planning. Attendees spend the day learning from regional experts and talking to more than 120 Master Gardeners. We are honored that the local media has billed Harvest Day “Sacramento’s premier gardening event.”

The successes and challenges of our outdoor classroom are showcased to connect university research and home gardeners. The FOHC is the ideal location for the UCCE Master Gardeners to offer practical, science-based information and best practices during workshops and open garden events. With attendance ranging from 80 to 200 for each of the eight monthly events, the casual hands-on demonstrations, formal presentations, and one-on-one conversations are tailored to reflect current pest issues, local trends, and visitor requests. Our audiences range from veteran gardeners seeking guidance before upgrading irrigation systems to young first-time homeowners perplexed by poor soil quality or overwhelmed with pest management problems. Landscape professionals, college students, and youth garden leaders also frequent our events.

Confucius sparked the original idea for us to provide education on fruit production and pest management. For 20 years, the idea has continually provided our Master Gardener volunteers with the stimulus to develop new ideas and refine demonstrations. The ongoing challenges of securing funding and keeping plants healthy are tempered by our strong desire to give our garden visitors the opportunity to hear, to see, and to understand.

Fair Oaks Horticulture Center

11549 Fair Oaks Boulevard

Fair Oaks, California 95628

Growing a demonstration garden

Many moving parts, including land, water, funding—and enthusiasm—need to come together to create an enduring demonstration garden. The land and water are graciously provided by the Fair Oaks Recreation and Park District. This

collaboration helps increase attendance and introduces non-gardening visitors to the FOHC.

Initial funding for the orchard and other edible crop areas was provided by the Elvenia J. Slosson Endowment for Ornamental Horticulture and The California Rare Fruit Growers. The increased urgency for water conservation resulted in grants totaling more than $100,000 from numerous organizations, including the California Department of Water Resources, the County of Sacramento, the Regional Water Authority, the Sacramento Water Forum, and the City of Folsom. Workshops, open gardens and Harvest Day are funded by sponsorships, vendors, and donations.

Ongoing maintenance at demonstration gardens is rarely funded by grants, but is a steady financial drain. To offset expenses, at FOHC we rely on the generous donations from landscape and irrigation businesses, individual contributions, and Master Gardener fundraising projects that include selling grapevines and a gardening guide and calendar. Master Gardeners and UCCE staff handle the day-to-day upkeep, including the high-maintenance drip irrigation systems.