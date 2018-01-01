Join our Community Become a Member Pamela Berstler is an experienced landscape expert who co-founded and continues to manage G3, Green Gardens Group, an EPA WaterSense… More From This Author By: Pamela Berstler

Metamorphosis—def: a change of the form or nature of a thing into a completely different one.

We gardeners are performance artists—always in motion with change the only constant. We expect transformative experiences in a garden and we nurture those expectations by editing our planting beds, pruning branches to promote fruit, and honoring the decomposition of living matter as it nourishes the growth to follow. In many ways, this is the real power of gardens—they show us humans that life on planet Earth is constant movement, evolution, and regeneration.

Seasonal metamorphosis is upon us here at PHS, and we are relishing the process of change and renewal as we tend to our organizational garden.

As a society, we recognize that being a gardener of plants also requires us to be gardeners of people. We cultivate relationships, educate, learn, economically support, and grow our society around the idea that all ills can be solved in a garden. It is the whole ecosystem that counts, and people are very much a part of that ecosystem. At our most recent board meeting, we even adopted a new motto—”People Connecting with the Power of Gardens.”

Of course, nurturers need tending, too. Our new membership fee structure sustainably ensures our future and supports the delivery of our content both in print and via new online channels, while maintaining the artistic and editorial integrity of our much-loved periodical.

We are committed to strengthening ties with our long-time landscape and gardening allies by partnering with horticulture societies, public gardens, nurseries and professional organizations, universities, and media outlets. We’re excited about our new pathways and look forward to developing and launching expanded programming and membership benefits with these Affiliated Membership Organizations.

Our journey to regeneration must be nurtured. Our ecosystem of allied organizations, members, contributors, supporters, underwriters, and vendors is dedicated to landscape literacy for everyone in the Pacific region.

And so, we move forward together. #WeArePacHort