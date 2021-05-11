A TOAST TO: UNDER WESTERN SKIES

Tuesday May 11, 2021

5:00 pm – 6:00 pm (pacific) via ZOOM

(BRING YOUR OWN BUBBLY)



Please Join Pacific Horticulture for a virtual toast and celebratory conversation with photographer Caitlin Atkinson and writer Jennifer Jewell as their new book: Under Western Skies: Visionary Gardens from the Rocky Mountains to the Pacific Coast launches into the world!

As Caitlin, who conceived the idea for this book, writes: “This project is more than just another photo assignment. I conceived of this book as an expression of my love of this place I call home. I wanted to capture real gardens and the stories of the people inspired by and deeply connected to our place on this earth. Under Western Skies gives you, in photos and written stories a tapestry of gardens across the west, a picture of where we are now and where we are heading, as gardeners, people of the earth and the world at large. This book is of the places and people that make up the west, but it is the story of gardeners and people everywhere. Together, slowly we can rebuild our damaged earth, rebuild our connection to who we are, to each other and move forward in a changed world. ”

And Jennifer continues: “I’m particularly interested in the intersections between our gardens, the more wild natural spaces beyond our gardens from which our gardens were carved & our prismatic cultures. Thoughtful & intentional gardens/gardeners help to address challenges as wide ranging as climate change, habitat loss, cultural polarization & social justice, & individual & communal health & well-being. While these 40 gardens are based in the US West, in these extreme times, the extreme conditions/biodiversity of these gardens have solid lessons for gardeners everywhere on how to partner with the land, cultures & history‘s of our places. This in turn makes for more symbiotic gardens/gardeners in tune with this generous, brilliant planet & all the lives and relational systems that make her so.”

At Pacific Horticulture, we envision a resilient world dependent on the thoughtful cultivation of plants. We are pleased to share multiple ways for you to purchase and enjoy Under Western Skies: Visionary Gardens from the Rocky Mountains to the Pacific Coast:

