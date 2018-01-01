Less Phone Time = More Trees An App that Benefits the Environment Ann Northrup spent her undergraduate years at the University of Michigan, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in microbiology…. More From This Author By: Ann Northrup

It is the time we live in. Smart phones demand our attention.

A Chinese designer has created the Forest app in hopes of improving work time productivity, and at the same time planting trees where they are needed most. App users can set designated times during which they wish to discourage their phone use. If users are successful, trees are grown in a virtual forest and points are earned toward the purchase, planting, and sustainable management of trees by a partnering organization in Africa that employs local residents and improves habitat. So far, more than 200,000 real trees have been planted.

Find out more on the Forest Facebook page and get planting!