Life Not Lawn Campaign
Those of us in the West know that water is precious, and that drought is upon us. Pacific Horticulture wants to celebrate those who are part of the solution and have transformed their turf into a climate resilient garden.
July-September 2021, we are inviting everyone to share and tag #LifeNotLawn images of drought tolerant, waterwise, habitat supporting, climate resilient, native, and pollinator attracting plants where lawn used to be!
Resources
Pacific Horticulture
Articles about The Beauty of Organized Chaos, Lawn-Free and Lively Spaces
Pacific Horticulture | The Beauty of Organized Chaos
Pacific Horticulture | The Quest for the Best
UC Davis
Planting Design Ideas for Sustainable Gardens
UC Davis Arboretum and Public Garden – Life After Lawn
Oregon State University | Extension
WaterWise Gardening ideas that use little or no water in a landscape
WaterWise Gardening | OSU Extension Service
UC Master Gardeners of Sonoma County
Reduced Water Use Can Go Hand-in-Hand with Beautiful Landscaping
UC Master Gardeners Sonoma | Garden Sense
Association of Professional Landscape Designers (APLD)
Imagine a gorgeous garden: one that requires less water, but doesn’t look dry
California Watershed Approach to Landscape Design | G3 Handbook
Lawn to Wildflowers
Tips and advice for removing your lawn and converting your yard to a water-wise oasis
Weeding Wild Suburbia
Tips on how to remove lawns, water native plants, and where to get appropriate natives
All About Gardening with California Native Plants
CA Dept of Water Resources
Local & regional resources for plant selection and landscape design for California’s hydrologic regions
Chino Basin Water Conservation District
Inland Valley Garden Planner designed to help you achieve beautiful, have-it-all gardens well suited for the region
California Dept of Water Resources
A step-by-step guide to convert your thirsty lawn into a rain-wise, pollinator, edible, or succulent garden.
Drought.gov |National Integrated Drought Information System
A multi-agency partnership coordinating drought monitoring, forecasting, planning, and information at national, tribal, state, and local levels.