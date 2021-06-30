Life Not Lawn Campaign

Life Not Lawn

Those of us in the West know that water is precious, and that drought is upon us. Pacific Horticulture wants to celebrate those who are part of the solution and have transformed their turf into a climate resilient garden.

July-September 2021, we are inviting everyone to share and tag #LifeNotLawn images of drought tolerant, waterwise, habitat supporting, climate resilient, native, and pollinator attracting plants where lawn used to be!

Resources

Pacific Horticulture

Articles about The Beauty of Organized Chaos, Lawn-Free and Lively Spaces

UC Davis

Planting Design Ideas for Sustainable Gardens

Oregon State University | Extension

WaterWise Gardening ideas that use little or no water in a landscape

UC Master Gardeners of Sonoma County

Reduced Water Use Can Go Hand-in-Hand with Beautiful Landscaping

Association of Professional Landscape Designers (APLD)

Imagine a gorgeous garden: one that requires less water, but doesn’t look dry

Lawn to Wildflowers

Tips and advice for removing your lawn and converting your yard to a water-wise oasis

Weeding Wild Suburbia

Tips on how to remove lawns, water native plants, and where to get appropriate natives

CA Dept of Water Resources

Local & regional resources for plant selection and landscape design for California’s hydrologic regions

Chino Basin Water Conservation District

Inland Valley Garden Planner designed to help you achieve beautiful, have-it-all gardens well suited for the region

California Dept of Water Resources

A step-by-step guide to convert your thirsty lawn into a rain-wise, pollinator, edible, or succulent garden.

Drought.gov |National Integrated Drought Information System

A multi-agency partnership coordinating drought monitoring, forecasting, planning, and information at national, tribal, state, and local levels.

