A Conversation with Jonathan Drori

About this Event:

Tuesday, June 8, 2021

12 pm – 12:45 pm via ZOOM: Includes live Q & A!

Join us for a lively conversation with environmentalist and bestselling author Jonathan Drori to celebrate the release of his newly-published book, Around the World in 80 Plants. This is a journey of discovery that explores ways plants have evolved through the ages, and their often surprising relationships with humans. Through a blend of science, history, and folklore, Drori reveals little-known and recently discovered facts about plants, from the familiar to the mysterious, and shares tales of some that have ignited human creativity and enabled civilizations to flourish.

Professor Drori was on the board of the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew and is now with The Eden Project and Cambridge University Botanic Garden, and an Ambassador for the WWF. His four TED talks have had millions of views. He is the author of the international bestseller Around the World in 80 Trees (2018).