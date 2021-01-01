Pacific Horticulture Society Is Hiring an Executive Director

Executive Director

You are a social entrepreneur passionate about creating a more resilient world through the thoughtful cultivation of plants. Under your inspirational leadership as the next Executive Director of Pacific Horticulture Society, our organization will thrive and increase the impact of its work teaching people how gardens help heal our planet and improve the health of communities everywhere.

About Pacific Horticulture Society

Pacific Horticulture Society is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Our mission is to advocate for the power of gardens to enrich lives and heal the environment. Long before sustainability became a household buzzword, Pacific Horticulture Society has been at the forefront of sustainable horticulture. In response to the climate crisis, we are using our position as a trusted resource to build awareness that gardens and landscapes work with nature to heal the environment. Providing free regional expertise to the widest possible audience, our work empowers people to take climate action in their own yards and communities.

In 2018 Pacific Horticulture Society began an organizational transformation. With a recently completed strategic plan, we are adapting our 50-year tradition as a print journal to include multiple media formats like digital publishing, webinars, video, peer-to-peer forums, and social media. Pacific Horticulture Society is uniquely qualified to succeed in its purpose. Our resources include an extensive archive of leading-edge articles, relationships with horticultural leaders and institutions from British Columbia to Baja, and the beginnings of a digital network ready to scale. Hiring our next Executive Director is key to the final phase of this three-year transition and launching new digital programs in 2021.

For more information about Pacific Horticulture Society, please visit our website.



Candidate Qualifications

The ideal candidate will offer the following skills, experiences, and attributes:

5+ years of leadership-level experience with strategic and operational expertise

Understanding of the digital media landscape, including content strategy, distribution, and emerging platforms

Strong financial literacy and experience managing a budget

A persuasive and passionate communicator, with exceptional written and verbal skills

Skilled at doing more with less and attracting resources from others

A proven record of philanthropic engagement or building of trusted and productive partnerships

Proven ability to develop strategic and collaborative working relationships



Responsibilities

Strategic Vision

Provide vision and direction for the successful relaunch of the organization based on the recently completed Strategic Plan 2020-2023

Ensure organizational focus by setting clear goals: tactics, milestones, and metrics

Board Engagement

Partner with the Board of Directors to refine strategic priorities

Work with the Board Chair to ensure strong board partnership and collaboration

Actively communicate and engage with the board to build meaningful involvement and decision-making participation

Support board leadership in managing the process of scheduling meetings, establishing committees, and setting annual board goals

Assist in the efforts to diversify its membership and build an engaged Board of Directors

Finance & Administration

Create a financial plan that allows for immediate program growth and long-term stability

Prepare an annual budget and keep organizational operations within budget guidelines

Develop and maintain sound financial practices: the review of monthly statements, management of cash flow, and knowledge of internal controls

Conduct official correspondence and execute legal documents

Maintain official records and documents in compliance with federal, state, and local regulations

Program Leadership

Develop short and long-term program strategies that advance the mission and are consistent with the strategic plan

Implement procedures for the measurement and evaluation of new and existing programs

Ensure programs are developed through a lens of inclusivity, diversity, equity, and social justice

Fundraising & External Communications

Work with the Board’s Development Committee to identify and secure diverse funding streams

Develop and oversee a communications strategy to increase awareness of the organization, deliver educational content, and engage existing and future donors

Serve as a chief marketer, communicator, and spokesperson

Cultivate an organizational culture of philanthropy

Organizational & People Management

Manage the day-to-day operations in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations including personnel, legal, financial, and budgeting functions

Develop and implement effective reporting systems to track membership, financial, and strategic performance for regular review by the Board

Create an organizational culture that attracts and motivates staff, board members, volunteers, and stakeholders

Manage, hire, and serve as HR support for the office manager and all future positions

Inclusivity Statement

Pacific Horticulture Society is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to the engagement and inclusion of culturally diverse audiences and is especially interested in candidates whose background and experiences have prepared them to advance our organization in the areas of diversity, equality, inclusion, and accessibility.

Compensation

This is a full-time position that offers benefits and a salary within the range of $75,000 to $85,000, commensurate with experience.

Location

This is a remote West Coast-based position which might involve regional travel. Occasional weekend or evening participation at events is required. Pacific Horticulture Society is currently located in Berkeley, CA, and is closing its office to become 100% remote by January 1, 2021.

Application Procedure

Review of applications begins immediately and continues until the position is filled. Submit your letter of interest and resume to the Executive Search Committee, employment@pacifichorticulture.org.