Pacific Horticulture Society Is Hiring an Executive Director
Executive Director
You are a social entrepreneur passionate about creating a more resilient world through the thoughtful cultivation of plants. Under your inspirational leadership as the next Executive Director of Pacific Horticulture Society, our organization will thrive and increase the impact of its work teaching people how gardens help heal our planet and improve the health of communities everywhere.
About Pacific Horticulture Society
Pacific Horticulture Society is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Our mission is to advocate for the power of gardens to enrich lives and heal the environment. Long before sustainability became a household buzzword, Pacific Horticulture Society has been at the forefront of sustainable horticulture. In response to the climate crisis, we are using our position as a trusted resource to build awareness that gardens and landscapes work with nature to heal the environment. Providing free regional expertise to the widest possible audience, our work empowers people to take climate action in their own yards and communities.
In 2018 Pacific Horticulture Society began an organizational transformation. With a recently completed strategic plan, we are adapting our 50-year tradition as a print journal to include multiple media formats like digital publishing, webinars, video, peer-to-peer forums, and social media. Pacific Horticulture Society is uniquely qualified to succeed in its purpose. Our resources include an extensive archive of leading-edge articles, relationships with horticultural leaders and institutions from British Columbia to Baja, and the beginnings of a digital network ready to scale. Hiring our next Executive Director is key to the final phase of this three-year transition and launching new digital programs in 2021.
For more information about Pacific Horticulture Society, please visit our website.
Candidate Qualifications
The ideal candidate will offer the following skills, experiences, and attributes:
- 5+ years of leadership-level experience with strategic and operational expertise
- Understanding of the digital media landscape, including content strategy, distribution, and emerging platforms
- Strong financial literacy and experience managing a budget
- A persuasive and passionate communicator, with exceptional written and verbal skills
- Skilled at doing more with less and attracting resources from others
- A proven record of philanthropic engagement or building of trusted and productive partnerships
- Proven ability to develop strategic and collaborative working relationships
Responsibilities
Strategic Vision
- Provide vision and direction for the successful relaunch of the organization based on the recently completed Strategic Plan 2020-2023
- Ensure organizational focus by setting clear goals: tactics, milestones, and metrics
Board Engagement
- Partner with the Board of Directors to refine strategic priorities
- Work with the Board Chair to ensure strong board partnership and collaboration
- Actively communicate and engage with the board to build meaningful involvement and decision-making participation
- Support board leadership in managing the process of scheduling meetings, establishing committees, and setting annual board goals
- Assist in the efforts to diversify its membership and build an engaged Board of Directors
Finance & Administration
- Create a financial plan that allows for immediate program growth and long-term stability
- Prepare an annual budget and keep organizational operations within budget guidelines
- Develop and maintain sound financial practices: the review of monthly statements, management of cash flow, and knowledge of internal controls
- Conduct official correspondence and execute legal documents
- Maintain official records and documents in compliance with federal, state, and local regulations
Program Leadership
- Develop short and long-term program strategies that advance the mission and are consistent with the strategic plan
- Implement procedures for the measurement and evaluation of new and existing programs
- Ensure programs are developed through a lens of inclusivity, diversity, equity, and social justice
Fundraising & External Communications
- Work with the Board’s Development Committee to identify and secure diverse funding streams
- Develop and oversee a communications strategy to increase awareness of the organization, deliver educational content, and engage existing and future donors
- Serve as a chief marketer, communicator, and spokesperson
- Cultivate an organizational culture of philanthropy
Organizational & People Management
- Manage the day-to-day operations in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations including personnel, legal, financial, and budgeting functions
- Develop and implement effective reporting systems to track membership, financial, and strategic performance for regular review by the Board
- Create an organizational culture that attracts and motivates staff, board members, volunteers, and stakeholders
- Manage, hire, and serve as HR support for the office manager and all future positions
Inclusivity Statement
Pacific Horticulture Society is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to the engagement and inclusion of culturally diverse audiences and is especially interested in candidates whose background and experiences have prepared them to advance our organization in the areas of diversity, equality, inclusion, and accessibility.
Compensation
This is a full-time position that offers benefits and a salary within the range of $75,000 to $85,000, commensurate with experience.
Location
This is a remote West Coast-based position which might involve regional travel. Occasional weekend or evening participation at events is required. Pacific Horticulture Society is currently located in Berkeley, CA, and is closing its office to become 100% remote by January 1, 2021.
Application Procedure
Review of applications begins immediately and continues until the position is filled. Submit your letter of interest and resume to the Executive Search Committee, employment@pacifichorticulture.org.