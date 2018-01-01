Recognizing Pac Hort Heroes Recognizing the work being done in our community

Congratulations to the following PacHort Heroes who were recently awarded recognition for their work within the horticulture industry.

From the American Horticultural Society:

Randy Baldwin was named the 2018 recipient of the Paul Ecke Jr. Commercial Award, which recognizes individuals or companies for excellence in the green industry. Randy is the president and general manager of San Marcos Growers, a wholesale nursery he began working at in 1981 as production manager. Over the years, he helped build the nursery’s reputation for high-quality, sustainably produced plants, particularly those that thrive in California’s Mediterranean climate, while inspiring other nurseries to improve their own production techniques. He also promotes climate-appropriate plants through his business and several trade organizations to which he belongs.

Richard Hartlage was named the 2018 recipient of the Landscape Design Award, given to an individual whose work has demonstrated and promoted the value of sound horticultural practices in the field of landscape architecture. Richard is the founding principal and CEO of Land Morphology in Seattle, Washington, a landscape architecture firm know for its diverse and sustainably designed landscapes throughout the country. Among Hartlage’s most acclaimed projects is Seattle’s Chihuly Garden and Glass, which uses a sophisticated palette of plants to complement colorful sculptures. Hartlage also has provided his design expertise to nonprofit organizations through advisory committees and juries, given hundreds of lectures, and written extensively on American garden design.

Debra Prinzing was named the 2018 recipient of the Frances Jones Poetker Award, in recognition of her work in the field of floral design. Debra founded the national Slow Flowers movement, at a time when 80% of cut flowers sold are imported from other countries and continents. Debra has led the charge to promote sustainably cultivated, American-grown cut flowers, and reconnect consumers with locally sourced, seasonal botanicals. As part of this effort, she produces SlowFlowers.com, an online directory of flower farms, florists, and other vendors that supply locally grown flowers. She has authored 10 books, including Slow Flowers (St. Lynn’s Press, 2013) and The 50-Mile Bouquet (St. Lynn’s Press, 2012).

From The Garden Club of America (GCA):

William McNamara was named an honorary member of GCA in recognition of his work at Quarryhill Botanical Garden and in the wilds of Asia, as an activist for conservation worldwide. William is executive director of Quarryhill Botanical Garden in Glen Ellen, California. In honoring McNamara, the GCA hailed him as “a stellar talent in the horticulture pantheon, with an inspiring commitment to the collection, germination and propagation of endangered plant species.”

Daniel Hinkley was named an honorary member of GCA in recognition of his work as a plant explorer, author and public speaker, and as a horticulture consultant and educator. In honoring Hinkley, the GCA observed that, “Dan is a daring plant explorer, intensely curious about plants, gardens and wild places. Always conscious of the interplay of plants in the ecosystem, he is committed to sustainable horticultural practices, introducing only under-appreciated plants adaptive to growing in the United States without being invasive or a threat to the native ecology. Hinkley is exceptionally creative in writing about these subjects and unparalleled in the passion he brings to speaking publicly about them.”