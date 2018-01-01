Santa Fe: Folk Art, Gardens, & Culture Pacific Horticulture Tour - July 11-17, 2018

Join PHS as we tour beautiful Santa Fe, New Mexico and explore more than 1,000 years of culture, history, and tradition. Follow link for a detailed itinerary and booking information.

Tour highlights include:

Santa Fe Botanical Garden is committed to cultivating and conserving the rich botanical heritage and biodiversity of the Southwest. PHS tour participants will enjoy a docent-led tour of the Garden, including the recently completed Ojos y Manos (Eyes and Hands) contemporary landscape designed by W. Gary Smith, ASLA.

The Georgia O’Keefe Museum offers a look at the 20th century painter’s imagery and perspective on what she called “the wideness and wonder of the world as I live in it.” Our tour also includes a visit to her home and studio in Abiquiu. For more background on this visionary American artist, and gardener, listen to this episode of the Cultivating Place podcast, a weekly conversation between Jennifer Jewell (PHS president) and guests as they investigate natural history and the human impulse to garden.

Our tour is timed to coincide with the International Folk Art Festival. “For three days each July, the world is at home in Santa Fe as folk artists and folk art lovers unite in ideals of community sustainability, empowerment, and well-being,” from the International Folk Art Alliance. To learn more about the festival check out this short video from CBS Sunday Morning.

Our itinerary includes all of this and more including access to private gardens and a cooking class and dinner at the Santa Fe School of Cooking.