Seattle: Public and Private Gardens in and Around the Emerald City Pacific Horticulture Tour - June 11-17, 2018

Local plantsman—and long time beloved PHS tour escort—Greg Graves has organized an extraordinary collection of visits to Pacific Northwest private and public gardens. Check out our detailed itinerary including a tour of Old Goat Farm and a farewell farm-to-table dinner hosted by Greg and his partner Gary, the “old goats” themselves.

Tour highlights include:

Bloedel Reserve on Bainbridge Island where you’ll be immersed in sweeping vistas, woodland trails, formal gardens, water views. [[Read The Moss Garden at Bloedel Reserve from our archives]]

Chihuly Garden and Glass, an extraordinary landscape brimming with color, plants, and sculpture, is located in the heart of Seattle. Color enthusiast and expert plantsman Richard Hartlage of Land Morphology worked closely with Dale Chihuly to create a brilliant horticultural stage for the artist’s collection, including many new pieces borne of their collaboration. PHS tour participants will receive a private tour of the CGG gardens by the head gardener. [[Read Orchestrating Color and Joy from our archives.]]

Streissguth Gardens is a gem of an urban garden located in the middle of bustling Seattle featuring an acre of cultivated woodland and perennial beds offering seasonal highlights throughout the year in this oh-so-hospitable growing region.

For passionate plantspeople, Heronswood needs no introduction. After a tumultuous run, the world-renowned gardens are now under the stewardship of the Port Gamble S’Klallam Tribe who are dedicated to preserving the unique resources and natural environment that have surrounded its tribal members for generations. Heronswood founder, Dan Hinkley is director of the garden’s renewal and rebirth. [[Read Don’t Just Stand There—Say Something, a story about Heronswood in our archives contributed by Richard Hartlage.