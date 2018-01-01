South Florida: The Best of Miami & Naplesâ€™ Gardens

Pacific Horticulture Tour - February 12-17, 2019

Naples Botanical Garden. Photo: Stephen Brooke

Join Pacific Horticulture for an immersive garden adventure in the semi-tropical clime of South Florida. Our tour will be escorted by San Diego APLD design Amelia Lima as we tour a collection of exclusive private landscapes and lush botanical gardens. Follow link for a detailed itinerary and booking information.

Tour highlights include:

The 2019 Coconut Grove Art Festival

Landscape designer Raymond Jungles, who is renowned for his work on private gardens and resort hotels throughout Florida and the Caribbean, will accompany our group to Naples Botanical Garden.

Fairchild Garden. Photo: Sandy Schmidt

Located on Biscayne Bay in Coconut Grove neighborhood of Miami The National Tropical Botanical Garden is a 9-acre botanical garden containing a brilliant array of tropical fruit cultivars and flower trees. The Kampong is the former estate of famed botanical explorer, Dr. David Fairchild.

A misty green pool, centerpiece of the cloud forest garden; to the left, trunks of Dypsis baronii; behind the pool, Monstera deliciosa, better known as splitleaf philodendron. Authorâ€™s photographs

[[Read A Tropical Eden with a Mission in our PHS archives.]]

 