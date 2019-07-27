Summer Evening at Old Goat Farm

A special event for members and friends of Pacific Horticulture Society.

The PHS Board of Directors and long-time supporters, Old Goat Farm, invite you to join us for a summer’s evening tour of the magical Old Goat Farm garden and nursery, tucked just below Mt. Rainier in Graham, WA.

Saturday, July 27, 2019

6:30pm – 8:30pm

Old Goat Farm, 20021 Orting Kapowsin Hwy. East, Graham, WA 98338

Register here

Refreshments will be served. Guests welcome! Space is limited, please register online in advance.

Call 510-849-1627 or email office@pacifichorticulture.org for more information.