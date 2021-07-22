Upcoming Events Garden Allies and Pacific Plant People

Garden Allies

The Insects, Birds, and Other Animals That Keep Your Garden Beautiful and Thriving

by Frédérique Lavoipierre

Timber Press

FREE FOR PACIFIC HORTICULTURE MEMBERS

$10. For non-members

August 31, 2021

5-5:45 pm

LIVE Q & A

35% OFF BOOK Discount from Timber Press for Pacific Horticulture Members (Discount code provided after registration)

REGISTER NOW

By the author of a ten year long beloved series in Pacific Horticulture journal, this book is not like anything you have seen before on our pages!

The birds, mammals, reptiles, and insects that inhabit our yards and gardens are overwhelmingly on our side—they are not our enemies, but instead our allies. They pollinate our flowers and vegetable crops, and they keep pests in check. In Garden Allies, Frédérique Lavoipierre shares fascinating portraits of these creatures, describing their life cycles and showing how they keep the garden’s ecology in balance. Also included is helpful information on how to nurture and welcome these valuable creatures into your garden. With beautiful pen-and-ink drawings by Craig Latker, Garden Allies invites you to make friends with the creatures that fill your garden—the reward is a renewed sense of nature’s beauty and a garden humming with life.

“Frédérique Lavoipierre explains how your garden can be more than a collection of high-maintenance decorations; it can be a thriving, balanced community that gives more to your landscape than it takes.” —Douglas W. Tallamy, author of The Nature of Oaks, Nature’s Best Hope, and Bringing Nature Home.

This Event is Sponsored by:

Pacific Plant People: Episode I, w/ Sean Hogan, Owner, Citsus Nursery

FREE FOR PACIFIC HORTICULTURE MEMBERS

$10. For non-members

September 15, 2021 | 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. PDT

REGISTER NOW

Sean Hogan offers plant recommendations and practices for everyone, including those just getting started with gardening. “The whole thing is trying to get them off on the right track, make it as easy as possible for them to be successful with their first plants…I’m really fascinated with what I would call the West Coast style or the specific horticulture style.” -Sean Hogan

A webinar series featuring dynamic interviews with Pacific region industry leaders offering advice you can use right now in your own garden!

Plant Recommendations that are climate appropriate

How plant selections fit into ecological communities

Designing naturalistic gardens

Recommended Resources

Live Q & A to answer what you want to know

Pacific Plant People interviews are hosted by award-winning photographer Saxon Holt, who has recently focused his attention on the Summer-Dry Project to help gardeners achieve success in summer dry climates, and Merrill Jensen, whose long career as a Pacific region public garden leader and horticulturist, has led him to embrace and explore climate adapted plant selections for our region.

Upcoming Guests Include:

Carol Bornstein, Horticulturist, writer, and renowned native plant specialist

Marilee Kuhlmann, CEO/Pres., Urban Water Group, Inc.; Owner, Comfort Zones Garden Design & Tom Rau, Principal at Urban Water Group, Inc.

Emily Griswold, Director of GATEways Horticulture and Teaching Gardens at UC Davis Arboretum and Public Garden

This Event is Sponsored by: