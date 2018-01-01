Weathering Challenges

e.e. cummings once wrote that spring is “mudlucious” and “puddlewonderful.” Delightful! Well, maybe if you’re eight. Me? I spend most of April restlessly waiting for the rain to let up. The garden has long since begun to flourish, but I prefer my bouquets to not be spattered with mud. I fuss over whether my fruit trees are getting pollinated—thank goodness for hardy native bees.

But the year is young and enthusiasm, energy, and optimism are running high. I want to get on with my planting plans. It’s a welcome and familiar rhythm for most of us. You know what they say, “Hope springs…”

The spring issue of Pacific Horticulture has published. PHS members, watch for your copy to arrive in the coming days. Not yet a member? Join today and never miss an issue.