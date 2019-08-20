Women in Horticulture

For the special “Women in Horticulture” issue of Pacific Horticulture (Summer 2019), we’ve called out the following stories in the online archives; this is but a sampling of the rich content that’s available to search and explore on our website. 

 

The Most Lively Art

Gardening as a science, an art, and a source of joy
by Margedant Hayakawa, 1979

 

Marcia’s Garden: A Conversation

by Marcia Donahue and George Waters, 1989

 

Through Other Eyes

California Wildflowers
by Marjorie Schmidt

 

Roots and Shoots, An Intergenerational Garden

Created by Mary McCullough, Molly Brown, and Kiyomi Masatani
by Barbara Christiani, 2001

 

A Woman, A Garden, An Organization

The Berry Botanic Garden at 25
by Louise Godfrey, 2002

 

A Salvia Garden in Sonoma

by Betsy Clebsch, 2004

 

Native Plant Care

by Carol Bornstein and David Fross, 2005

 

Lessons from the Ruth Bancroft Garden

by Johanna Silver, 2017

 

The Ruth Risdon Storer Garden

Evolution of a Valley-Wise Garden
by Emily Griswold and Ellen Zagory, 2008

 

Driving Miss Worn, and More

A Woman of the Golden Age of American Gardens
by Phoebe Gilpin, 2009

 

Congress Calls on Pacific Horticulture

The Marigold in California
by Judith Taylor, 2010

 

Chilean Adventure: Excerpts from a Travel Diary

by Kathy Musial, 2011

 

Defending Dinner

Defeating Deer in the PNW
by Lee Neff, 2012

 

Ornamental, Edible Gardens At Lynmar Estate Winery

by Kate Frey, 2013

 

The Miller Legacy

Elisabeth C. Miller Botanical Garden at 20
by Richie Steffen, 2014

 

Elizabeth McClintock, PhD, 1912-2004

Associate editor of Pacific Horticulture for 25 years
by Richard G. Turner, 2005