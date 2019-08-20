Women in Horticulture
For the special “Women in Horticulture” issue of Pacific Horticulture (Summer 2019), we’ve called out the following stories in the online archives; this is but a sampling of the rich content that’s available to search and explore on our website.
The Most Lively Art
Gardening as a science, an art, and a source of joy
by Margedant Hayakawa, 1979
Marcia’s Garden: A Conversation
by Marcia Donahue and George Waters, 1989
Through Other Eyes
California Wildflowers
by Marjorie Schmidt
Roots and Shoots, An Intergenerational Garden
Created by Mary McCullough, Molly Brown, and Kiyomi Masatani
by Barbara Christiani, 2001
A Woman, A Garden, An Organization
The Berry Botanic Garden at 25
by Louise Godfrey, 2002
A Salvia Garden in Sonoma
by Betsy Clebsch, 2004
Native Plant Care
by Carol Bornstein and David Fross, 2005
Lessons from the Ruth Bancroft Garden
by Johanna Silver, 2017
The Ruth Risdon Storer Garden
Evolution of a Valley-Wise Garden
by Emily Griswold and Ellen Zagory, 2008
Driving Miss Worn, and More
A Woman of the Golden Age of American Gardens
by Phoebe Gilpin, 2009
Congress Calls on Pacific Horticulture
The Marigold in California
by Judith Taylor, 2010
Chilean Adventure: Excerpts from a Travel Diary
by Kathy Musial, 2011
Defending Dinner
Defeating Deer in the PNW
by Lee Neff, 2012
Ornamental, Edible Gardens At Lynmar Estate Winery
by Kate Frey, 2013
The Miller Legacy
Elisabeth C. Miller Botanical Garden at 20
by Richie Steffen, 2014
Elizabeth McClintock, PhD, 1912-2004
Associate editor of Pacific Horticulture for 25 years
by Richard G. Turner, 2005