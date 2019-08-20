Women in Horticulture

For the special “Women in Horticulture” issue of Pacific Horticulture (Summer 2019), we’ve called out the following stories in the online archives; this is but a sampling of the rich content that’s available to search and explore on our website.

Gardening as a science, an art, and a source of joy

by Margedant Hayakawa, 1979

by Marcia Donahue and George Waters, 1989

California Wildflowers

by Marjorie Schmidt

Created by Mary McCullough, Molly Brown, and Kiyomi Masatani

by Barbara Christiani, 2001

The Berry Botanic Garden at 25

by Louise Godfrey, 2002

by Betsy Clebsch, 2004

by Carol Bornstein and David Fross, 2005

by Johanna Silver, 2017

Evolution of a Valley-Wise Garden

by Emily Griswold and Ellen Zagory, 2008

A Woman of the Golden Age of American Gardens

by Phoebe Gilpin, 2009

The Marigold in California

by Judith Taylor, 2010

Chilean Adventure: Excerpts from a Travel Diary



by Kathy Musial, 2011

Defeating Deer in the PNW

by Lee Neff, 2012

by Kate Frey, 2013

Elisabeth C. Miller Botanical Garden at 20

by Richie Steffen, 2014

Associate editor of Pacific Horticulture for 25 years

by Richard G. Turner, 2005