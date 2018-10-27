Wrangling Climate Change at Galiban Cattle Company Creating and Preserving healthy Grassland Ecosystems

Pacific Horticulture Society invites you to join us for a very special day of exploration and learning at the Gabilan Ranch, on 12,000 acres of historic California land just outside of San Juan Bautista, CA. This family-owned working cattle ranch incorporates holistic rangeland management practices in order to preserve and enhance these Mediterranean grasslands for generations to come.

Saturday, October 27, 2018

10am-5pm

Gabilan Cattle Company, San Juan Bautista, CA

Minimum Donation:

$250 for PHS members

$300 for non-members (includes new membership to PHS)

Register online here or call 510-849-1627 for more information.

Learn how grazing practices can create healthier grasslands and help reverse climate change by building soils. This unique experience is hosted by longtime Pac Hort supporter and board member, Don Baldocchi. Our day includes a simple lunch, an in-depth discussion with ranch manager, Jeff Mundell, about holistic resource management, and a guided tour of the operations, culminating in a picnic on the ridge overlooking the Pacific. Bring your swimsuit and hiking shoes, and get ready to explore on your own at the conclusion of the day.

Join us to learn how ranchers like the Gabilan Cattle Co. are adapting to challenges of climate change and forging new partnerships with organizations such as The Nature Conservancy to keep California’s native grasslands productive, sustainable and free from development.

PACIFIC HORTICULTURE SOCIETY

The Pacific Horticulture Society has been continuously producing Pacific Horticulture magazine and related periodicals, seminars, and workshops on topics of ornamental horticulture, gardening, and climate change since 1968. We believe in the value of environmental literacy and the power of gardens to enrich lives and heal our environment.

The proceeds from this event will help fund Pac Hort’s 2019 programming on cutting-edge horticulture and emerging environmental science, and the impact of your generous donation will be doubled as part of Pacific Horticulture’s current $50K Matching Grant Challenge.