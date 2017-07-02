Slow Flowers Summit

Gather this Sunday: July 2, 2017, Seattle

 

Slow Flowers Summit has been called a “TED Talk for Flower Lovers.”

The daylong program featuring leading voices in the progressive American-grown floral community will challenge conventional assumptions, stimulate curiosity, and inspire new thinking.

Slow Flowers Summit presenters include, left to right: (top row) Teresa Sabankaya, Chantal Aid-Gordon, Amy Stewart; (middle row) Emily Ellen Anderson, James Baggett, Leslie Bennett; (bottom row) Lisa Waud, Nicole Cordier Whalquist, Riz Reyes

James Baggett, garden editor for Better Homes and Gardens, will be master of ceremonies for the day.

New York Times bestselling author Amy Stewart will present “Where we’ve come from; Where we’re heading,” a keynote addressing the many issues that have defined and redefined the American floral landscape in the past decade.

Other presenters include:
Chantal Aida Gordon, Thehorticult.com
Leslie Bennett, Pine House Edible Gardens
Riz Reyes, RHR Horticulture
Nicole Cordier Walquist, floral artist
Teresa Sabankaya, Bonny Doon Garden Co.
Emily Ellen Anderson, Lola Creative
Lisa Waud, Pot + Box, Flower House

Pacific Horticulture supports the ideas and initiatives of the Slow Flowers Movement and is proud to participate as a media sponsor of Slow Flowers Summit, designed and produced by Debra Prinzing and Slow Flowers LLC.

Complete details and ticket information available here.