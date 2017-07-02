Slow Flowers Summit Gather this Sunday: July 2, 2017, Seattle

Slow Flowers Summit has been called a “TED Talk for Flower Lovers.”

The daylong program featuring leading voices in the progressive American-grown floral community will challenge conventional assumptions, stimulate curiosity, and inspire new thinking.

James Baggett, garden editor for Better Homes and Gardens, will be master of ceremonies for the day.

New York Times bestselling author Amy Stewart will present “Where we’ve come from; Where we’re heading,” a keynote addressing the many issues that have defined and redefined the American floral landscape in the past decade.

Other presenters include:

Chantal Aida Gordon, Thehorticult.com

Leslie Bennett, Pine House Edible Gardens

Riz Reyes, RHR Horticulture

Nicole Cordier Walquist, floral artist

Teresa Sabankaya, Bonny Doon Garden Co.

Emily Ellen Anderson, Lola Creative

Lisa Waud, Pot + Box, Flower House

Pacific Horticulture supports the ideas and initiatives of the Slow Flowers Movement and is proud to participate as a media sponsor of Slow Flowers Summit, designed and produced by Debra Prinzing and Slow Flowers LLC.

Complete details and ticket information available here.