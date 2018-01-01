Why do we make the gardens we do—and what do they say about us.

The summer issue of Pacific Horticulture is out.

Featured highlights include:

“The Art of Weaving Plants and Place,” an excerpt from A Tapestry Garden from Timber Press, profiles an Oregon garden in high summer nurtured by Marietta and Ernie O’Byrne, gifted plantspeople who choreograph the seasons, brilliantly I might add.

Our gardens tell our story and reflect change—both our place and our stage in life. They put us in a relationship with nature. As contributor Matthew Stephens, Garden Director of the San Francisco Conservatory of Flowers and San Francisco Botanical Garden shares in his article “The Transplanted Gardener”.

Explore a bit of wildness in an urban setting and get an insider’s look at the making of an immersive meadow planting at Bellevue Botanical Garden.

How we garden—what we plant, how we manage resources, and where we focus our attention—matters. Earl Nickel makes a case for “Preserving Species Diversity” and points out ways that urban gardeners can make a difference.

Sedums, bees, and our latest recommended books for gardeners.